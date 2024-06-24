Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %
Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. 484,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,066. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
