Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9 %

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. 484,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,066. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 369,586 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $349,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

