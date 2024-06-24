First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 126,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.