Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of HRMY stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 253,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 534,795.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,132.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,809 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,093 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth $7,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

