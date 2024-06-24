Barclays Raises Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $22.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

ONB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.84. 549,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,449 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,191,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 285,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 454,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 161,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

