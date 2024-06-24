HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 240.76% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Valneva Stock Performance
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
