HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 240.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Stock Performance

NASDAQ VALN traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $531.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Valneva has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $16.49.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

