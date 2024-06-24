Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

