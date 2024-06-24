Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XEL. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

XEL stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.95. 821,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,458. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,861,000 after acquiring an additional 942,097 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

