Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 53,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $179.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $152.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.