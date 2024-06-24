Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Reduced by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,883,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,352 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 464,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 17,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $179.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.