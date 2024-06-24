High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 270 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UNH traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $488.17. 841,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

