High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,423,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,249,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $445.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

