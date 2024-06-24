Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 430 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $488.17. 841,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,166. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $497.01 and its 200 day moving average is $503.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

