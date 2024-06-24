Bryant J. Yates Sells 3,068 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $46,940.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $14.97. 24,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $280.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.84. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

