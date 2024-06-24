Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Insider Buys A$36,796.20 in Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Peake acquired 43,805 shares of Peoplein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,796.20 ($24,368.34).

Anthony (Tony) Peake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Anthony (Tony) Peake acquired 50,000 shares of Peoplein stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$38,500.00 ($25,496.69).

Peoplein Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Peoplein Company Profile

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

