Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$53,211.00.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orla Mining alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$158,511.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Andrew Cormier sold 25,100 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$138,644.87.

On Friday, May 31st, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$58,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$37,957.26.

On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total value of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Price Performance

TSE OLA remained flat at C$5.34 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 91,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.