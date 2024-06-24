Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Director Tonya Harris Jackson Buys 1,850 Shares

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) Director Tonya Harris Jackson acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $343,366.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOFT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $93.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently 235.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 66.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 71.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

