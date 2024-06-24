Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

CarMax stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 352,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

