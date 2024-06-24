Lane & Associates LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,815,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 57,638 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 386,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 792,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.40. 572,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
