Lane & Associates LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,815,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 57,638 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 386,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 792,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.40. 572,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.