Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 131 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 4,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $148.67. 265,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,482. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $154.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

