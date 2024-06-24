Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TLH stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $104.47. 168,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.74.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

