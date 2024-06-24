Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Sells A$61,500,000.00 in Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Luke Mader sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.15 ($4.07), for a total transaction of A$61,500,000.00 ($40,728,476.82).
Mader Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Mader Group
