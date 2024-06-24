Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Dacomb bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,059.72).

Ecora Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ecora Resources stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 76.20 ($0.97). 462,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.12. Ecora Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.40 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The stock has a market cap of £190.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECOR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

