Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) Insider Purchases £38,579.40 in Stock

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Bassi acquired 107,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £38,579.40 ($49,020.84).

Shares of RLE traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 35 ($0.44). 278,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,905. The company has a market cap of £60.84 million, a PE ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 0.67. Real Estate Investors Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27.01 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

