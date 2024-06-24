JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Purchases $177,347.04 in Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ JAKK traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.10. 59,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,699. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $195.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 60,977 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 35.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAKK. TheStreet downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.