Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.55. 326,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.42 and its 200-day moving average is $276.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $209.25 and a 1-year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

