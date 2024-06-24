Lane & Associates LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 32,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 97,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,613,639. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.