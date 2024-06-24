Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,049. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

