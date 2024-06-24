6,521 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 41,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,762,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

