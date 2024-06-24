4,722 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

