Lane & Associates LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 152,282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after buying an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,431,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 90,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $120.78.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

