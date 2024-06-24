Lane & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 12,375 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth $146,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Grab by 21,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,724,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 6,692,769 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth $23,176,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Grab by 758.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,031,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after buying an additional 5,328,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grab by 2,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 4,428,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Grab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.57. 5,003,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,483,457. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

