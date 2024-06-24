First PREMIER Bank Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $570.45. The stock had a trading volume of 302,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,127. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $531.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.05. The company has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

