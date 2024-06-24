New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 129.86 ($1.65), with a volume of 52076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.46).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 24 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.34%. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Get New Star Investment Trust alerts:

New Star Investment Trust Trading Up 12.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £92.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.88.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.