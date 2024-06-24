Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 126,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPIB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,679 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

