Lane & Associates LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 247,058 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

