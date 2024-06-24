First PREMIER Bank Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 689,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,578. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

