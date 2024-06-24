First PREMIER Bank Has $6.43 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,831,000. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 455,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $66.25. 295,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,540. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.