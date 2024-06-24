Manta Network (MANTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.47 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $315.11 million and $42.47 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,319,791 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,319,790.6666667 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.94096061 USD and is down -8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $25,403,809.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

