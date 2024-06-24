Request (REQ) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $106.01 million and $2.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10596235 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,294,864.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

