Steph & Co. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steph & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.75. The company had a trading volume of 501,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,283. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.88. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

