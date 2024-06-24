Lane & Associates LLC Buys 276 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 26.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 149.5% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 70,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $477.29. 14,598,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,299,223. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.85.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

