Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 157 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.8 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

