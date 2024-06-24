Morgan Stanley Cuts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. 823,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PPL by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PPL by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

