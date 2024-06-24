Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 11,726 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.7% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 218,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $269.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

