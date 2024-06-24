Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Lane & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,519. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

