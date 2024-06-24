Baker Boyer National Bank Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 45.7% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.4% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.75. The company had a trading volume of 663,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.91. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

