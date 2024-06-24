The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Cut by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 31,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,433,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $116,196,000 after buying an additional 111,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $102.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,409,911. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a market capitalization of $186.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

