Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Up 5.8%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 444,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,809,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $392,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $2,819,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 272,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

