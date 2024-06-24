Saltmarble (SML) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50,463.36

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. Saltmarble has a market cap of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45810046 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

