Systelligence LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. SPDR Global Dow ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

DGT stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.12. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $131.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.